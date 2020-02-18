'Kabir Singh se pitega': Twitter reacts to Kiara Advani's 'leafy' avatar in Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar

Celebrity Photographer Dabboo Ratnani unveiled his celebrity calendar’s 21st edition on Monday. Like every year, this year too, the calendar showcases B-Town actors and actresses in different avatars.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani had a successful 2019. The actress who saw success with her role in Kabir Singh followed by Good Newwz, made for a stunning picture on the calendar.
Kiara Advani went topless for the picture and is seen standing behind a banana leaf. The picture has become the talk of the town and has set the internet on fire. The actress took to Twitter to share the picture. She captioned the picture as, "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar!"
Twitter flooded with hilarious memes and jokes after Advani posted the picture. Here is a compilation of the few of them:
B-town divas including Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, and others have posed for bold photos for Dabboo's calendar. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday too made their debut this year with Dabboo's calendar.
(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)
