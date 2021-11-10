JusticeForSanjuSamson trends on Twitter after he misses out on being included in squad for New Zealand T20I series

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was on Tuesday not included in the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Rajasthan Royals skipper, who amassed 484 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, deserved to be a part of the squad. However, he was snubbed, and his fans expressed their disappointment by trending #JusticeForSanjuSamson on Twitter.

"Sanju Samson has 3 100 in the IPL and also he is performing consistently but what happened to the selectors, why is he getting ignored? #JusticeForSanjuSamson (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.

"Sanju samson is not only a good wicket keeper but also a good feilder, he could play as a specialist batsman but why isn't he in squad ? #JusticeForSanjuSamson," tweeted another user.

Check out the reactions below:

The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohd. Siraj.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:44 PM IST