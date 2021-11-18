'Just can't wait': Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra's new action film #Yodha leaves fans exhilarated for the movie release

Sidharth Malhotra fans couldn't be happier as the actor will play the lead role in Dharma Productions' first action film franchise, 'Yodha'.

Sidharth also took to Twitter and Instagram to release the motion poster and his first glimpse of the film; and fans are loving it .

Sidharth is seen in the poster sporting a rather fierce expression while standing bruised and clutching a fighter gun in an airliner.

The film appears to be based on a plane hijacking story and is now undergoing preparations and is scheduled to take off soon. Dharma Productions also took to social media to present #Yodha, the first film in the action franchise.

Here's what Sidharth wrote while sharing the first look of the film on Twitter: I'm looking forward to boarding this plane, which will be piloted by two extremely brilliant men, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

The teaser has left fans eagerly waiting for the movie release. Have a look at a few reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.

In the past, Sidharth and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut 'Student of the Year', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', and 'Kapoor & Sons'.

According to several media reports, 'Yodha' will star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:15 PM IST