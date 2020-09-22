'Jofra ne utari bowler ki Lungi': Twitter in awe of Archer's last-over pyrotechnics

On Tuesday, Jofra Archer – the Twitterverse’s answer to Nostradamus let loose as he hit Lungi Ngidi for four sixes in a stupendous batting achievement. More shockingly, it actually the four sixes came off just two balls as Lungi Ngidi gave two no-balls to Archer.

Looking more like a De Villiers kind of batsman, Archer slammed Lungi all over the park to help Rajasthan Royals make 30 runs in the last over.

Check out the Twitter reactions: