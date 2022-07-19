e-Paper Get App

Jennifer Lopez changes last name to Affleck; Twitter users disappointed

The singer got married to long time boyfriend in Las Vegas

Siddhi ChatterjeeUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Jennifer Lopez got married to long time boyfriend Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Fans of the couple are happy with the news. Although, JLO has legally changed her surname from Lopez to Affleck. It has not gone well with her fans. The American singer has took her husband's name at a time when many women are choosing to keep their original name to maintain their individual identity.

A tweet posted by David Mack shows the screenshot of the record search system from Clark County Clerk’s Office, where the wedding was registered. The picture shows Jennifer changing her surname from Lopez to Affleck. A third user wrote, "She literally ruined her last name. Like she really said I’m taking the Latina last name for a duck.”

Check the tweets here:

“Women need to stop changing their names. I’ve been married 15 years and did not. My sister did, and then changed it back, she is still married to the same man. Keep your identity,” wrote another Twitter user.

article-image
article-image

