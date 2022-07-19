Jennifer Lopez changes last name to Affleck; Twitter users disappointed

Image credit: Google

Jennifer Lopez got married to long time boyfriend Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Fans of the couple are happy with the news. Although, JLO has legally changed her surname from Lopez to Affleck. It has not gone well with her fans. The American singer has took her husband's name at a time when many women are choosing to keep their original name to maintain their individual identity.

A tweet posted by David Mack shows the screenshot of the record search system from Clark County Clerk’s Office, where the wedding was registered. The picture shows Jennifer changing her surname from Lopez to Affleck. A third user wrote, "She literally ruined her last name. Like she really said I’m taking the Latina last name for a duck.”

Check the tweets here:

I am shook - she took his name!! — Rebecca Bodenheimer (@rmbodenheimer) July 18, 2022

She literally ruined her last name. Like she really said I’m taking the Latina last name for a duck — Neptune Boy (@Alexgman23) July 18, 2022

Women need to stop changing their names. I’ve been married 15 years and did not. My sister did, and then changed it back, she is still married to same man. Keep your identity — MJW (@mjwolfs) July 18, 2022

Women need to stop changing their names. I’ve been married 15 years and did not. My sister did, and then changed it back, she is still married to same man. Keep your identity — MJW (@mjwolfs) July 18, 2022

“Women need to stop changing their names. I’ve been married 15 years and did not. My sister did, and then changed it back, she is still married to the same man. Keep your identity,” wrote another Twitter user.

Read Also Leaked Pictures: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Vegas