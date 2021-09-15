JEEMain: Session 4 results out; nervous students use memes to vent

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results 2021 on Wednesday. As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

The official statement stated, "44 candidates get 100 percentile, and 18 candidates are on Rank 1." A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for the examination.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE results on the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers.

The 'Paper 1' is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Prior to this, the announcement of this result got postponed twice.

Along with the result, a toppers list was also released by the education ministry.

As soon as the news of the results made it to social media, students across the country nervously waited for their results. While many are congratulating those who scored well, others are making memes about those who could not score high.

Scores, website, relatives, everything and everyone has become a meme material today.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:54 AM IST