Jayeshbhai Jordaar aka Ranveer Singh becomes the first Bollywood star to make it to @TwitterMovies handle's cover photo

On Wednesday, May 11 th morning, Ranveer Singh brought his jordaar personality exclusively to Twitter and took over the Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) account to engage with his fans worldwide. According to reports, he became the first Bollywood celebrity to do so, joining the lines of Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Tom Holland, Nicholas Cage and award-winning cast of Dune...

Yash Raj Films (@yrf) partnered with Twitter to celebrate Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial)’s upcoming comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is slated to release on 13 th May 2022, with his fans around the world.

During the takeover, Ranveer responded to fan questions submitted using the hashtag #AskRanveer, delighting his Indian as well as international fans on the service. The account’s header image also switched to a Jayeshbhai Jordaar-themed avatar. Twitter has even introduced a custom emoji , which fans can activate by Tweeting with the hashtags #JayeshbhaiJordaar, #Jayeshbhai and #Jordaar.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:51 PM IST