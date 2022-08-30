Japanese dancers enjoy Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's 'Aafat' from Liger; watch video

Japanese dancers enjoy Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's 'Aafat' from Liger |

Since the grand promotions of the Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday film 'Liger,' fans have fell in love with the musical-dance beats in the recent release. In a video that's viral now, we can see a Japanese enjoying the 'Aafat' from Karan Johar's production.

The video shows the two dancers syncing to the 'Aafat' hook in their Instagram reel. Both are seen dressed in black-coloured outfits while they joyously performed to Vijay-Ananya's dance moves.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Liger is a 2022 Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film made to cinemas in Hindi and Telugu languages earlier this August. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter with the female lead Ananya Panday, followed by Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The song 'Aafat' shows the sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, and Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and Kananda version is in the voice of Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.