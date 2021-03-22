JanataCurfew Anniversary: Twitterati are having a 'thali bajao' throwback

The year 2020 felt awfully long, but it passed. However, it has left us with dreadful but unique memories of its own. In fact, today marks the anniversary of the first Janata curfew in India.
On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed India on Television and announced that the first Janata curfew would be held on March 22, 2021 for 14 hours as the daily COVID-19 cout was rising in India. It was, in a way, a trial run for the future lockdowns that would be imposed on the country.
However, what Indians might especially remember from that day was the tribute that Indians paid to the frontline warriors by banging utensils in their balconies.
The curfew was largely successful as the streets remained empty and the people stayed at home. Two days after the curfew, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed.
Today, as the nation remains in the grips of the pandemic witnessing the second wave in some states, people are taking to Twitter to recall the memories of the day when 'the new normal' came into being. While some look back to the day happily, others are ridiculing the idea of banging utensils for a tribute. In a bid to pay tribute, some people, last year also ended up coming out on the streets, defeating the entire purpose of the curfew. The rest are finding the humour in the situation by creating memes.
There are all sorts of reactions on Twitter and here are some of them.
