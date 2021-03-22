JanataCurfew Anniversary: Twitterati are having a 'thali bajao' throwback

The year 2020 felt awfully long, but it passed. However, it has left us with dreadful but unique memories of its own. In fact, today marks the anniversary of the first Janata curfew in India.

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed India on Television and announced that the first Janata curfew would be held on March 22, 2021 for 14 hours as the daily COVID-19 cout was rising in India. It was, in a way, a trial run for the future lockdowns that would be imposed on the country.

However, what Indians might especially remember from that day was the tribute that Indians paid to the frontline warriors by banging utensils in their balconies.