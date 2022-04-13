Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, others pay tribute to martyrs

On this day in 1919, the British troops had killed hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and extend his tritube to the martyrs, "My humble tributes to the martyrs who were massacred in #JallianwalaBagh on April 13,1919.We are eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice for the freedom of our motherland.The best tribute we can pay to our freedom fighters is building an India that they envisioned."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said that their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

Sharing the speech at the inauguration of the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak last year, PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to those martyred in Jallianwala Bagh on this day in 1919. Their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations."

Wednesday, April 13, 2022