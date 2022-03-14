'Jal' Shakti Minister on 'Agni' rescue? Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stops car at Rajasthan's Belasar over burning hut

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stopped his vehicle after seeing a burning hut amidst his journey. The Minister got off and rushed to the spot, and tried to encourage people extinguishing the fire.

It was brought to notice that the incident was spotted on his way back after laying the foundation stone of Gotavar Rai Dam. The incident came to his notice while moving from Balesar to Jodhpur, Shekhawat took to stop his car and the entire cargo after seeing the flames in a hut on the side of the road near Bambor are of the state.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:51 PM IST