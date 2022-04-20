e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Jahanghipuri Bulldozer Violence: Young boy collects coins, tetra packs from demolished juice store

Jahanghipuri Bulldozer Violence: Young boy collects coins, tetra packs from demolished juice store

According to a journalist's tweet, who shared the heart-wrenching visual, the family suffered a loss of at least Rs 20,000.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Ankita Upadhyay/The New Indian Express
Ankita Upadhyay/The New Indian Express
Advertisement

The visuals from Jahanghipuri bulldozer violence have surfaced on the internet since the communal clashes broke out on April 16 during Hanuman Jayanti religious procession in the region.

In a recent click shared by a journalist on Twitter, we can see a young boy collecting coins and tetra packs from his demolished juice shop. According to the tweet, the family had suffered a loss of at least Rs 20,000. The heart-wrenching has made netizens react vigorously with retweets, likes and comments.

Similar to this, another visual was shared from the site by none other than politician and language scholar Shashi Tharoor. The image shows a female dressed in typical saree in the backdrop of the bulldozer, the caption read in Hindi (roughly translated) "Helpless and helpless every man became Now the political game has become very dirty."

Take a look at the tweets, right below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

#Bulldozer, #JahagirpuriViolence trend on Twitter amidst communal clashes in Delhi #Bulldozer, #JahagirpuriViolence trend on Twitter amidst communal clashes in Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:55 PM IST