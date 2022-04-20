Jahanghipuri Bulldozer Violence: Young boy collects coins, tetra packs from demolished juice store

The visuals from Jahanghipuri bulldozer violence have surfaced on the internet since the communal clashes broke out on April 16 during Hanuman Jayanti religious procession in the region.

In a recent click shared by a journalist on Twitter, we can see a young boy collecting coins and tetra packs from his demolished juice shop. According to the tweet, the family had suffered a loss of at least Rs 20,000. The heart-wrenching has made netizens react vigorously with retweets, likes and comments.

Similar to this, another visual was shared from the site by none other than politician and language scholar Shashi Tharoor. The image shows a female dressed in typical saree in the backdrop of the bulldozer, the caption read in Hindi (roughly translated) "Helpless and helpless every man became Now the political game has become very dirty."

Take a look at the tweets, right below:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:55 PM IST