Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Jackie Shroff turns 65: Fans extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Jaggu dada

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood star Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, better known as Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 65th birthday today.

Born on 1st February 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jackie started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.

On Jackie's special day, scores of his fans took to Twitter to extend their heart-felt birthday wishes for the dashing actor.

Take a look:

He got the nickname 'Jackie' from his friends and the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai decide to stick with it while launching the actor in his film 'Hero'. Jackie Shroff married Ayesh Dutt in 1987. The B-Town couple run their own media company called 'Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited'.

Jackie Shroff has been actively involved in waging war against social malpractices. Overs the years, he has worked for spreading awareness regarding the abolishment of female feticide. He also provides monetary support to several underprivileged children.

Jackie Shroff has had an illustrious career. He has worked in over 220 films in 13 languages.

Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: From 'Hero' to 'Devdas' - Top 10 movies of 'Apna Bhidu' Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: From 'Hero' to 'Devdas' - Top 10 movies of 'Apna Bhidu'
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
