Jackie Shroff turns 65: Fans extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Jaggu dada

Bollywood star Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, better known as Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 65th birthday today.

Born on 1st February 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jackie started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.

On Jackie's special day, scores of his fans took to Twitter to extend their heart-felt birthday wishes for the dashing actor.

Take a look:

Wishing the supremely handsome & extremely talented @bindasbhidu Sir a Verrry Happpyyy Bdayyyy! Loads of more successes, towering performances, good health and happiness always 🥳💖💥🌈🤩💫🥁🎉🎂🎊💐#JackieShroff#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/sHyAsMuLkk — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 1, 2022

The way @bindasbhidu addresses you as "bachha" and "beta" even during interviews is so cute. Happy b'day sir! Your life lessons are such a blockbuster 🙂#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) February 1, 2022

Wish you a Happy Birthday to a very Handsome & Dashing @bindasbhidu 🎂🎂Always be Happy, be healthy & Keep Smiling 😊😊Stay home & be safe😊😊 Thanks for Giving us Blockbuster Movies😊😊 . God Bless u & Lots of Love ❤️❤️ #JackieShroff #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff #HBDJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/SjIZMRXOz3 — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 1, 2022

Happy 65th, @bindasbhidu - A milestone to be celebrated and enjoyed with friends and family! You are a gem of a person. Stay the way you are. #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff ✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WloHsPUOl1 — #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) February 1, 2022

He got the nickname 'Jackie' from his friends and the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai decide to stick with it while launching the actor in his film 'Hero'. Jackie Shroff married Ayesh Dutt in 1987. The B-Town couple run their own media company called 'Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited'.

Jackie Shroff has been actively involved in waging war against social malpractices. Overs the years, he has worked for spreading awareness regarding the abolishment of female feticide. He also provides monetary support to several underprivileged children.

Jackie Shroff has had an illustrious career. He has worked in over 220 films in 13 languages.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST