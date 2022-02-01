Jackie Shroff turns 65: Fans extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Jaggu dada

Bollywood star Jai Kishan Kakubhai Shroff, better known as Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 65th birthday today.
Born on 1st February 1957 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jackie started his career as a model and was a face of a few known brands.
On Jackie's special day, scores of his fans took to Twitter to extend their heart-felt birthday wishes for the dashing actor.
Take a look:
Most humble 'hero' & 'Bhidu' of the film industry.— Pinky_Chatterjee (@sharmistha2405) January 31, 2022
#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff 💐 pic.twitter.com/YhPi0wUVrJ
...This Scene 🥺— R U P E S H ✨ (@SRKianRupesh) February 1, 2022
Wishing the dashing @bindasbhidu a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff #ShahRukhKhan #Devdas pic.twitter.com/VBirvD58xC
A wish u happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 @bindasbhidu sir "May God bless u with health wealth and prosperity in ur life" #happybirthdayjackieshroff on behalf of @TheJohnAbraham sir fans @John_abraham_KB @KritiKumar24 @Preeti_Abraham @Manisha63730931 @Crazy4JAbraham @theyashjohn pic.twitter.com/lVJO0JVDsB— John ibrahim.. (@JohnIbrahim143) February 1, 2022
Happy B'day yo u bhidu Sir @bindasbhidu 🎂💐— ՏհօҍհíԵ ցմԹԵɑ (@shobhitgupta921) February 1, 2022
#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff
Wishing the supremely handsome & extremely talented @bindasbhidu Sir a Verrry Happpyyy Bdayyyy! Loads of more successes, towering performances, good health and happiness always 🥳💖💥🌈🤩💫🥁🎉🎂🎊💐#JackieShroff#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/sHyAsMuLkk— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 1, 2022
The way @bindasbhidu addresses you as "bachha" and "beta" even during interviews is so cute. Happy b'day sir! Your life lessons are such a blockbuster 🙂#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) February 1, 2022
Wish you a Happy Birthday to a very Handsome & Dashing @bindasbhidu 🎂🎂Always be Happy, be healthy & Keep Smiling 😊😊Stay home & be safe😊😊 Thanks for Giving us Blockbuster Movies😊😊 . God Bless u & Lots of Love ❤️❤️ #JackieShroff #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff #HBDJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/SjIZMRXOz3— Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 1, 2022
Happy birthday @bindasbhidu sir#HappyBirthdayJackieShroff #HBDJackieShroff#Beast https://t.co/NAdHeIufB0 pic.twitter.com/MH4ep5lEeq— VIJAY ANNA Fan 🕊 (@MathaiyanVijay) February 1, 2022
Wish you Very Very Happy Birthday @bindasbhidu Sir My idol @SunielVShetty Sir #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff pic.twitter.com/2RvcKaR8Pk— Pappuchauhan Sunielian (@Pappuch62753618) February 1, 2022
Happy 65th, @bindasbhidu - A milestone to be celebrated and enjoyed with friends and family! You are a gem of a person. Stay the way you are. #HappyBirthdayJackieShroff ✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WloHsPUOl1— #TutejaTalks (@Tutejajoginder) February 1, 2022
He got the nickname 'Jackie' from his friends and the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai decide to stick with it while launching the actor in his film 'Hero'. Jackie Shroff married Ayesh Dutt in 1987. The B-Town couple run their own media company called 'Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited'.
Jackie Shroff has been actively involved in waging war against social malpractices. Overs the years, he has worked for spreading awareness regarding the abolishment of female feticide. He also provides monetary support to several underprivileged children.
Jackie Shroff has had an illustrious career. He has worked in over 220 films in 13 languages.Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:34 AM IST