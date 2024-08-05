‘Jaayein Toh Jaayein Kahan’: Netizens React After 'Vipassana VS Vineyards' Navigation Boards From Nashik Go Viral

Sometimes, life takes you at a point where you have to decide between two different paths and choose the best one for you. That moment could be life changing. Similarly, two boards of different tastes were placed on a road in Nashik, which hilariously got people talking about the hard choices they had to make.

Viral image

On one side of the road there was a vipassana center, while on the other was a vineyard. Now, the 'Vipassana VS Vineyards' navigation boards are going viral on social media. The boards read "Nashik Vipassana Center" and "Sula Vineyards," respectively. While one might suggest the audience for these two places to be different, some pointed out it the spot to be filled with irony.

Were people on a guilty about going for the alcohol space than the other, as both boards were placed adjacently? Or, were the people heading for meditation getting interested and diverted to the other spot? These questions popped up as netizens took a dig and laughed out loud on the viral image showing the two boards clearly indicating directions to the varied destinations.

Check reactions

"Left for Divine, Right for wine," read a comment, while another said, "Moksha: either way!" One the captions that caught the attention of X users termed the viral images as "Spirit of Spirituality." The replies went on and were also seen attracting memes.

A couple of users found it tricky to decide their path among the two options and wrote, "Jaayein to jaayein kahan (Where do we go)." "The biggest dilemma Which spirit to choose," added another.