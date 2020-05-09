Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tests positive for COVID-19; many on Twitter wish Ivanka a speedy recovery

The internet showcases the best and worst of people, and can be a fountain of hitherto unknown information. Of course, these facts should be taken with a liberal pinch of salt, but their existence cannot be denied.
On Saturday, #IvankaTrump was trending on Twitter, leaving us to wonder why. Further inspection revealed a plethora of posts wishing her a speedy recovery, and with the current world situation being what it is, one's first thought in such cases is unfortunately linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
But the White House senior advisor has not been affected by the virus. Her personal assistant, who according to a CNN report has not been around Ivanka for several weeks has tested positive. She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the report quoted a source as saying. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday, the person familiar with the matter told the US news channel.
This becomes the third positive case from amongst White House staff members. A day earlier, President Trump had confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Many on the Internet however appear to have been confused. At present, there exists an abundance of posts on Twitter wishing Ivanka well. Now it must be admitted that not every person on the social media platform seems to have been misinformed. Many tweeted out the correct facts, while others took a dig at the aforementioned misinformed people. It is thus for a combination of these reasons that #IvankaTrump is now trending.
Take a look at some of the reactions and posts:
