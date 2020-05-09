Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tests positive for COVID-19; many on Twitter wish Ivanka a speedy recovery

The internet showcases the best and worst of people, and can be a fountain of hitherto unknown information. Of course, these facts should be taken with a liberal pinch of salt, but their existence cannot be denied.

On Saturday, #IvankaTrump was trending on Twitter, leaving us to wonder why. Further inspection revealed a plethora of posts wishing her a speedy recovery, and with the current world situation being what it is, one's first thought in such cases is unfortunately linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But the White House senior advisor has not been affected by the virus. Her personal assistant, who according to a CNN report has not been around Ivanka for several weeks has tested positive. She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the report quoted a source as saying. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday, the person familiar with the matter told the US news channel.