It's Viral: Man Turns Sleeping Mat Into A Quirky Fashion Wear, Leaves Internet Stunned

How about turning something you never thought about into a fashion wear, like a sleeping mat? While you might think we are just kidding, let us tell you that we aren't doing that. This is certainly bizarre, but true. A man from a Telugu-speaking village in India was seen exceptionally converting his mat into a quirky outfit and walking gracefully as if he were on a fashion ramp. WATCH VIDEO

A look at the mat-inspired outfits

Identified as Tharun Nayak, the fashion enthusiast and Instagrammer's video opened by showing him holding a large mat in his hand and gradually spreading it in front of the camera. Seconds later, he stunned viewers by wrapping the material around his body trying to resemble a fashion model or showstopper. He walked by styling himself in more than a couple of outfits curated with the mat. The mat-inspired outfits purportedly included a sweetheart neckline dress, and wrap gown, among others.

Video goes viral

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has attracted more than three lakh views on the platform. Despite being weird, it has received 12.3K views so far. Meanwhile, the comments section reflected on how the Instagrammer's strange dressing sense left netizens stunned. They shared mixed reactions. While some appreciated his creativity and unique thoughts on the designer outfits inspired by a sleeping mat, others mocked him saying, "Balenciaga models are crying in a corner."