It's Viral: Artist Draws Siya Ram Portrait With Customised 'Jai Shri Ram' Ink Pad (WATCH)

An artist and influencer identified as Shintu Mourya created a beautiful portrait of Siya Ram and shared it in one of his recent Instagram reels. Interestingly, he used no pencil or paint for his artwork, but something you could hardly guess. An ink pad served as his art tool for bringing Ram-Sita on paper. Check out the video showing him creating the portrait from scratch. WATCH VIDEO

What's the video all about?

He filmed his art creation on camera and showed how he turned an empty sheet of paper into a mesmerising ink art of Lord Ram and Sita Devi. It begins showing Shintu showing the customised ink pad to the viewers followed by stamping it with the words "Jai Shri Ram" in Hindi. The influencer and artist was soon seen completing a stunning artwork featuring Lord Ram and his divine consort Sita Devi.

Art reel goes viral on Instagram

He uploaded the reel with the "Raam Aayenge" song to invoke auspicious. The video caption reads, "Ram ji aayege (Lord Ram will come)." Being posted earlier this November, the reel has already gone viral attracting more than eight million views.

Another artwork by Shintu Mourya

Shintu Mourya also shared another reel of his Siya Ram portrait which ended adorably showing him doing Namaste. Both the videos and his artworks received praise on social media. People appreciated it saying, "Ati Sundar (Very beautiful)." Some even chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in the comments section. WATCH VIDEO:

