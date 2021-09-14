'It's ugly until she wears it': Rihanna rules #MetGala2021 with her sculptural coat dress; netizens in awe

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show as they arrived together, marking their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2021. People across the globe had their jaws on the floor upon looking at Rihanna.

Rihanna dressed in a gigantic sculptural coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem, while A$AP Rocky wrapped himself in a multicolour quilted blanket look.

Rihanna topped off her look with a black beanie, Bvlgari jewels and a diamond headpiece, reported Us Weekly.

Rocky later dropped his oversized outerwear to reveal a black suit with jewelled embellishment on the collar.

The event marked the couple's first Met Gala together as the star-studded evening was cancelled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, the 'Diamonds' singer was noticeably absent from the gala after co-hosting the 2018 event alongside Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

However, it will be safe to say that in 2021, Rihanna ruled Met Gala. People all over the world could not help but admire her style. Also, many on Twitter, in true Twitterati style, made memes.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:52 AM IST