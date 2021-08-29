e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

'It's raining medals for India': Nishad Kumar bags silver in men's high jump at Tokyo Paralympics; overwhelmed Indians celebrate virtually

FPJ Web Desk
Para-athlete Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

Earlier in the day, India’s Bhavina Patel opened the account for India at the Tokyo Paralympics Games winning a historic silver medal in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday.

India is celebrating the day with much gusto on social media. People across India are overwhelmed as they write congratulatory tweets for Nishad Kumar.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:45 PM IST
