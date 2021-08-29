'It's raining medals for India': Nishad Kumar bags silver in men's high jump at Tokyo Paralympics; overwhelmed Indians celebrate virtually

Para-athlete Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete.

USA's Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won gold and bronze medals respectively. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver. India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

Earlier in the day, India’s Bhavina Patel opened the account for India at the Tokyo Paralympics Games winning a historic silver medal in the women’s individual Class 4 Table Tennis on Sunday.

India is celebrating the day with much gusto on social media. People across India are overwhelmed as they write congratulatory tweets for Nishad Kumar.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:45 PM IST