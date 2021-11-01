'It's raining boycotts': Celebrations and disappointment flood Twitter as Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra ad campaign

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee retracted his label's advertisement campaign of a Mangalsutra collection stating that he was "deeply saddened" that the advertisement campaign "offended" a section of the society.

This comes hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a "24-hour ultimatum" and threatened to send the police after him.

The popular Indian fashion designer took to Instagram on Sunday and issued a statement on behalf of the firm stating that they are "deeply saddened" that the advertisement campaign "offended" a section of the society.

"In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign," read the fashion label's statement.

Earlier, MP Home Minister Mishra had on Sunday termed the campaign as "highly objectionable and hurtful" and demanded Sabyasachi to withdraw it.

"I have warned earlier as well. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn within 24 hours, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," said Mishra in a video message that he posted on Twitter.

The label's advertisement campaign of Mangalsutra, a traditional necklace worn by married Hindu women, had featured intimate portraits of women and men.

While the advertisement received outrage as well as support, the withdrawal is receiving mixed reactions. While most are celebrating the news, others are disappointed at Sabyasachi "giving up without a fight".

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.



With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:35 PM IST