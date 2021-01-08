'It’s January, not July': Twitter reacts to unseasonal Mumbai rains

Mumbai was in for a shock on Friday when some parts of the city experienced unseasonal rains.
Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. The rain had come at a time when they were expecting winter. Light rain was reported from several parts of the city like in certain parts South Mumbai Borivali, Thane, Dombivali, and Kurla. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain throughout Friday.
Taking to Twitter KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD, wrote: "IMD WRF model guidance for RF on 8 Jan indicates, there could be continued of rainfall activity over parts of Maharashtra likely towards Northern Madhya Maharashtra, adjoining Marathwada and parts of Konkan. Mumbai, Thane will witness cloudy sky with likely light to moderate."
Meanwhile, the IMD in its weather forecast predicted light rainfall along with thunderstorms for the next few days starting Friday covering coastal parts of Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Pune, and parts of Marathwada and Chandrapur.
Though the unexpected spell of rain and thunderstorm was a respite from the humid weather, the untimely rain took many by surprise. It was enough to ruffle some feathers and Mumbaikars started expressing their views the way they know best: By posting about it on social media. And soon enough, #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter and some of them are sure to tickle your funny bone!
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
