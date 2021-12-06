e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

'It's high time': Delay in NEET PG counselling 2021 fumes Twitterati

Some compare the protest with that of farmers.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Unsplash

The counselling to be done for the medical entrance National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG 2021 is on an unusual and undetermined wait period.

The delay has fueled frustration among those who appeared and cleared the medical entrance. Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed without clear updates on the premise of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the recent Omicron scare, medical students and associations have taken to Twitter to express concerns over the indefinate delay.

Some netizens have compared the medical students protesting across the country to the recent victorious farmer protests. Also, it is not just that the NEET students and doctors raise their voice for the delay, a lot from the general public have come forward to support and stand with the respective on the NeetPGCounselling issue.

"A historic protest-The whole medical fraternity United for a greater cause #ExpediteNeetPGCounselling2021 this decision taken with heavy heart, after 8 days of protest Union Govt doesn't care to talk to us #Neetpg2021,Thank you #FarmerProtest for showing us how democracy works (sic)," Dr.J.Mohammed Hussain wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user @kirtidhanuka takes to write, "It's high time decision should be taken. As nonmedicos it's our responsibility also that we ask questions."

Since last months we have come across onground protests by resident doctors of the RML Hospital, and some others. For now, the online platforms have also staged the protest on the delay of Neet PG Counselling 2021.

Take a look at reactions, here:

