'It's going to be long innings bro': Hilarious ad shows dads giving Virat Kohli tips on how to raise a baby; watch video

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl earlier this week. To congratulate the India skipper, brand of baby and toddler products, Pampers India, has come up with a hilarious ad.

The ad, which has over 13,988 views on YouTube, shows fathers from across the country giving the ace cricketer tips on how to be a hands-on dad.

"Dear Virat, you’ve been there for the country so many times and it's time we’re there for you. We at Pampers believe that #ItTakes2 to raise a baby and here’s some fun advice from dads across the country. Because every dad needs a little help in the beginning - even the greatest of the greats!" reads the description.

Check out the ad here: