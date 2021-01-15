'It's going to be long innings bro': Hilarious ad shows dads giving Virat Kohli tips on how to raise a baby; watch video

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl earlier this week. To congratulate the India skipper, brand of baby and toddler products, Pampers India, has come up with a hilarious ad.
The ad, which has over 13,988 views on YouTube, shows fathers from across the country giving the ace cricketer tips on how to be a hands-on dad.
"Dear Virat, you’ve been there for the country so many times and it's time we’re there for you. We at Pampers believe that #ItTakes2 to raise a baby and here’s some fun advice from dads across the country. Because every dad needs a little help in the beginning - even the greatest of the greats!" reads the description.
Check out the ad here:
Reacting to the ad, a user wrote, "Creativity is on next level."
"Woohoo very good pampers, he has really done a lot for our country," commented another.
A comment read, "Virat get ready for the new challenge."
Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on January 11.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
