It's deleted! Goa electricity department's tweets go viral

Twitter is buzzing over Goa electricity department's engaging tweets that gave relatable vibes to netizens. However, the tweets are no more available.



Earlier this day, the Goa electricity department's social media handler took to Twitter with unusual responses, which elicited several reactions by netizens for the connectable and comforting texts.

In the now-deleted tweet, the handle wrote over power outage messages in the region, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged”.

When people wondered whether the Twitter account was hacked or compromised on security for sending relatable witty posts, the team replied saying "I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:52 AM IST