It’s a six! The Duchess of Cambridge plays cricket with children, and is loving it!

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on a royal tour to Pakistan. On the fourth day of their tour, they indulged in a friendly game of cricket with a group of children at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The royal couple, especially the Duchess, who are known to be of the sporty bent mingled and enjoyed a fun game with underprivileged children between the age of 10 and 14. This event was a part of the British Council’s Dosti programme, which promotes sport as an important element of child development. The programme aims to improve self-esteem and social integration among young people.

Kate prepared herself for the field by tying her hair back and choosing a pair of white trainers that matched her white shalwar kameez outfit. The Duke on his part, looked ready in a white shirt-dark blue pant combination.

William took the first few balls and then smashed a six, with Kate applauding him from the opposite end of the field. Then came the Duchess’ turn to bat, she did mange to land some good hits but was also caught twice during her stint.

Later that day, the couple visited Badshahi Mosque, the most iconic islamic site in Lahore which was also visited by Queen Elizabeth on her trip to the country in 1961.

Here are some images showing the Duchess and the Duke having tons of fun with the kids.