'It was great': Javed Habib gets haircut at roadside salon; photo goes viral

Well known hairstylist Javed Habib has gone viral after sharing a video of himself getting a haircut from an individual manning a roadside salon. The businessman who owns the Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty salons and hair academies gave the unidentified man a haircut, before seating himself in the customer's chair.

"This haircut was special," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video of himself cutting the man's hair. In another photo, this time shared on Twitter, Habib gave people a glimpse of himself receiving a haircut. "It was great!" he exclaimed in the caption.

The 13 minute long YouTube video shared by Habib is simply called "Do Bhai". The clip tracks him from walking over to the shop and then sitting down on the footpath to have a quick chat with the barber. He then proceeds to sit in the chair and get a haircut, giving input about the desired haircut as well as asking questions of his hairdresser.

After this, the two swap places and Habib proceeds to give the man a trim.