'Isse Bhagwan Khush Honge?': Viral Video Showing Man Pouring Litres Of Milk As 'Doodh Abhishek' In Ganga But 'Shooing' Away Poor Girl Sparks Debate

A centuries-old Hindu ritual has found itself at the centre of a modern moral debate after a video from a riverbank went viral on social media. The incident has reignited conversations around faith, privilege, and social responsibility in today’s India.

Dugdhabhishek, the ritual of offering milk, is commonly practised by Hindu devotees as a symbol of devotion, purity, and gratitude. It is often performed during prayers to Goddess Ganga or while worshipping a Shivling, especially on auspicious days.

The viral video that sparked questions

In the now widely shared clip, a man is seen pouring milk into the Ganga as part of the ritual. Moments later, a few young girls carrying utensils approach the flowing milk, seemingly hoping to collect it for consumption. Noticing this, the devotee shifts his position to ensure the milk does not fall into their containers.

Netizen reactions

The short video evoked strong emotional responses online. Many users questioned whether the milk could have served a more immediate purpose.

Several comments pointed out that the milk might have been more valuable to the children than as an offering to a river. Others criticised what they see as wastage in religious spaces, arguing that surplus offerings from temples could be redirected towards feeding the underprivileged.

Some users framed the issue in moral and spiritual terms, suggesting that compassion towards the needy aligns more closely with the core values of faith than ritualistic acts alone. A few remarks even questioned whether such practices truly cleanse sins or merely mask social inequalities.

Voices in defence of the devotee

However, not all reactions were critical. A section of users defended the man’s actions, arguing that religious devotion is a personal act and should not be judged through a social lens alone. According to them, the intent of the ritual is spiritual, and diverting it could dilute its meaning.

Supporters stressed that respecting individual faith is equally important, even while acknowledging broader societal challenges like poverty and hunger.