'Is TRAI sleeping?': Angry netizens trend #BoycottJioVodaAirtel on Twitter; find out why

In a country where more than half of the population (surveys say over 60 per cent) use mobile internet, price hikes can cause major problems, leading to people resorting to measures to make their voices heard.

Companies that are part of the telecom sector are increasing the prices of their plans one after the other. Earlier Bharti Airtel and Voda-Idea had increased the price of their plans.

Things have started to go out of hand as now even Jio has joined the 'price hike' raise as they announced to increase their plan rates. The hike has definitely not gone down well with the users who have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #BoycottJioVodaAirtel.

Jio had announced their new plan rates on Sunday, November 28, thereby increasing prices of its unlimited plan. There has been an increase of up to 25 percent in the new plan. However, the tariff rates still continue to be lower than that of other companies.

Have a look at the viral #BoycottJioVodaAirtel trend that has taken off on Twitter with 21.4k tweets at the moment. Some users have even resorted to memes to cope up with the price hike.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:54 AM IST