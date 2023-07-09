Is This Cute Little Boy ELON MUSK? Tesla CEO Reacts To Viral Photo | Twitter

A childhood picture of a popular billionaire is doing the rounds on the internet and that is none other than... Elon Musk. A cute little boy smiling adorably with eyes in excitement is a click of the Tesla CEO when he was just a seven-year-old. The viral photo that was tweeted online caught the attention of Musk as well and made him react to it. Here's what he said.

Check viral photo

Elon Musk reacts

Since the adorable photograph impressed netizens and made them say "aww," Elon Musk commented about how he looked in it. "I look insane," he replied.

Hahaha you look adorable 😆 — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) July 8, 2023

The image was tweeted with the caption, "The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby."

