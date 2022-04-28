e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Is this an Owl? Video of a cute creature munching worms goes viral

Is this an Owl? Video of a cute creature munching worms goes viral

The visuals show not an owl, but a nocturnal bird called 'Potoo'.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Advertisement

Videos of birds and animals keep doing rounds on the internet. In a recent video shared by animal loving page, we can see a cute creature munching worms.

An owl? No, you get that wrong! To what looks resembling an owl, isn't one such but a nocturnal bird called 'Potoo'. The bird also identified as 'Urutau' (Nyctibius griseus) uses its fine wood-like feathers to camouflage itself while sitting on tree barks.

Since the video was uploaded on Instagram by @discover.animal, it has won hearts of netizens. The clip has gathered over 2 Million views, thousands of likes and multiple comments. Yeah, it's viral!

ALSO READ

IFS officer shares photo of two 'love' owls from Bhandara; calls it 'pre wedding shoot' IFS officer shares photo of two 'love' owls from Bhandara; calls it 'pre wedding shoot'
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Cute! Owl's neck exercise goes viral Watch video: Cute! Owl's neck exercise goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST