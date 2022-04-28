Is this an Owl? Video of a cute creature munching worms goes viral

Videos of birds and animals keep doing rounds on the internet. In a recent video shared by animal loving page, we can see a cute creature munching worms.

An owl? No, you get that wrong! To what looks resembling an owl, isn't one such but a nocturnal bird called 'Potoo'. The bird also identified as 'Urutau' (Nyctibius griseus) uses its fine wood-like feathers to camouflage itself while sitting on tree barks.

Since the video was uploaded on Instagram by @discover.animal, it has won hearts of netizens. The clip has gathered over 2 Million views, thousands of likes and multiple comments. Yeah, it's viral!

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:29 PM IST