'Is this a treasure hunt?': Journo trolled for tweeting 'PM's search for vaccine' as Modi visits Ahmedabad pharma lab

A woman journalist was on Saturday trolled for her tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad where he reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D.
News18 journalist Pallavi Ghosh tweeted that this was the first leg of Modi's "search for vaccine".
The Prime Minister is on a three-city tour of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development of three vaccine candidates.
"PM reached ahmedabad .. first leg of his search for vaccine .. hope 2021 brings good news on vaccine front," Ghosh tweeted.
Many on social media umbrage to her tweet for allegedly implying that it is the prime minister who is searching for the vaccine.
Earlier in the morning, Modi visited pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.
"Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," Modi tweeted.
Later, he reached Hyderabad to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development at Bharat Biotech's facility located at Genome valley.
Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed byBharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virologyis now undergoing phase-3 trials.
The vaccine is being developed and will be manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) facility in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.
Modi will be interacting with scientists and senior management of the city-based vaccine maker onthe status of Covaxin, officials said.
The PM will then be flying back to the national capital after a stopover in Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.
