'Is Sameet Thakkar a terrorist?' Netizens react to video of Twitter user allegedly tied with rope and covered with black cloth by police

On Friday, a video has surfaced on social media in which Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, who has been arrested for posting allegedly objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, was allegedly tied with a rope and his face covered with a black cloth as he was being led by the police reportedly on October 24. Thakkar was on Monday remanded to police custody till October 30.
Meanwhile, Twitter users lashed out at the Maharashtra government and the police over Thakkar's "inhumane" treatment. "Not even terrorists get such a treatment ,the way he is being treated," a Twitter user wrote. "Maharashtra sarkar. Sameet Thakkar, a mere Twitter user is tied up in ropes. Meanwhile, The Palghar lynchings accused are out on bail. In Maharashtra, you have a higher chance of landing in jail by attacking a Thackeray's ego than by committing an actual bloody crime (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Thakkar, who has over 59,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by some prominent BJP leaders on the social media platform including PM Modi, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal's office, BJP MPs Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, was arrested over his posts on Twitter.
At the time of the arrest, police had described Thakkar as a BJP functionary. However, BJP has categorically denied Thakkar being either a functionary or a member of the party's IT cell.
Mumbai BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua tweeted, "Sameet Thakker is neither an office bearer of @BJP4India or any state unit of BJP nor is he IT Cell Member."
(With PTI inputs)