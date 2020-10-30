'Is Sameet Thakkar a terrorist?' Netizens react to video of Twitter user allegedly tied with rope and covered with black cloth by police

On Friday, a video has surfaced on social media in which Twitter user Sameet Thakkar, who has been arrested for posting allegedly objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, was allegedly tied with a rope and his face covered with a black cloth as he was being led by the police reportedly on October 24. Thakkar was on Monday remanded to police custody till October 30.

Meanwhile, Twitter users lashed out at the Maharashtra government and the police over Thakkar's "inhumane" treatment. "Not even terrorists get such a treatment ,the way he is being treated," a Twitter user wrote. "Maharashtra sarkar. Sameet Thakkar, a mere Twitter user is tied up in ropes. Meanwhile, The Palghar lynchings accused are out on bail. In Maharashtra, you have a higher chance of landing in jail by attacking a Thackeray's ego than by committing an actual bloody crime (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: