e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Is it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoying Alka Yagnik's 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai'? Watch video to guess

Is it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoying Alka Yagnik's 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai'? Watch video to guess

The video which is now viral on Instagram will leave you confused about whether it's the Bollywood star or someone who greatly resembles her.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Advertisement

Aashita Singh, Aish's doppelganger, was spotted vibing to the soulful lyrics of the 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai' song.

The video which is now viral on Instagram will leave you confused about whether it's the Bollywood star or someone who greatly resembles her. The video has won thousands of views and flooded with comments.

The internet sensation is dressed in a dark blue Indian attire to display some quick steps over the romantic Bollywood beat sung by Alka Yagnik. With her magical moves and uncanny resemblances to Mrs. Bachchan, she's winning hearts of netizens.

Take a look at the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Doppelganger alert! Man named 'Howard X' impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Australia Doppelganger alert! Man named 'Howard X' impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Australia
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know Elon Musk's lookalike spotted in Asia! Here's all you need to know

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:32 PM IST