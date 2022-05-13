Is it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoying Alka Yagnik's 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai'? Watch video to guess

Aashita Singh, Aish's doppelganger, was spotted vibing to the soulful lyrics of the 'Aisa Kyun Hota Hai' song.

The video which is now viral on Instagram will leave you confused about whether it's the Bollywood star or someone who greatly resembles her. The video has won thousands of views and flooded with comments.

The internet sensation is dressed in a dark blue Indian attire to display some quick steps over the romantic Bollywood beat sung by Alka Yagnik. With her magical moves and uncanny resemblances to Mrs. Bachchan, she's winning hearts of netizens.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:32 PM IST