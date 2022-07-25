Is Dan Bilzerian married? Internet baffled with his latest post

Image credit: Instagram

Dan Bilzerian who is an American Armenian billionaire and a professional poker player took social media by storm. This was after he posted his photo with a 'mysterious girl' walking down the aisle. Blizerian is followed globally on social media and is known for living a life that many dream about.

His marriage became the talk of social media post he uploaded a photo on his social media walking down the aisle. Sharing the photo of himself holding the arm of a mystery lady, he wrote, " 'I finally did it''. Speculations arose that he may be married.

Check out the photo here:

In the marriage picture, he can be seen wearing a black tuxedo and holding the arm of his alleged wife. As soon as the picture went viral on Instagram, many thought who was the woman who got a relationship commitment from the poker player. Some also said that the photo was a publicity stunt.