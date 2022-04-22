Irfan Pathan's tweet over India is leaving netizens in splits

Amidst the days of bulldozer based violence in Jahagirpuri, former Indian cricketer and actor Irfan Pathan tweeted about India and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………"

The ellipses which leave viewers to make own interpretations, has left the internet in splits. JCB images were shared in the comments section, along people suggesting ends to incomplete statement by the sportsman.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But...This is the BEST card .. pic.twitter.com/nTldvI5r5c — India Walay!!!!!! (@gosaindian) April 22, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:38 PM IST