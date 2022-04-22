e-Paper Get App
Irfan Pathan's tweet over India is leaving netizens in splits

Irfan Pathan's tweet over India is leaving netizens in splits

He shared an incomplete statement leaving netizens to pour in interpretations.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

Amidst the days of bulldozer based violence in Jahagirpuri, former Indian cricketer and actor Irfan Pathan tweeted about India and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………"

The ellipses which leave viewers to make own interpretations, has left the internet in splits. JCB images were shared in the comments section, along people suggesting ends to incomplete statement by the sportsman.

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

