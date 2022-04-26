IPS officer Suguna Singh's tweet over rash driving goes viral

A tweet by Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh IPS, threw light on the risk associated with rash driving and exhibiting stunts on roads. The video tweet by the official has gone viral.

Sharing the video in his twitter timeline, SP Sughuna Singh wrote (roughly translated from Tamil to English), “Don’t do circus to get likes on Facebook and Instagram. If you deny controlling yourself in a 4 feet road, you will be having to get rest in 6 feet land."

In the video we can see a biker doing a zig zag move on the road, and later is seen losing control of the vehicle and falling on the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:45 AM IST