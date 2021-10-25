e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:02 PM IST

#IPLAuction: Reports of Adani, Manchester United winning bids go viral; netizens have questions and memes

FPJ Web Desk
The Adani Group and Avram Glazer, who have major stakes in Manchester United, have emerged front-runners for the two new IPL teams, the auction of which is in progress in Dubai, as per multiple reports.

Apart from these two groups, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hindustan Media Ventures and Torrent Group from Ahmedabad were in with bids. The Rhiti Sports Management group, that once represented MS Dhoni, also was reportedly in the race.

Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Cuttack and Guwahati have been shortlisted by the BCCI for the two new teams.

The verification process is currently on and could take up to a few hours.

Meanwhile, the news is making waves on Twitter.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

