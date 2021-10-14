IPL 2021: Overjoyed fans sing praises for #KKR as the team makes its way into the finals

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 by three wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. On Friday, KKR will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

KKR got off to a strong start in pursuit of 136, as openers Iyer and Gill put up 51 runs in the first six overs. Both batters continued to score runs steadily, and at the midway point, KKR's score was 76/0, with the team still needing 60 runs to win.Iyer's superb form continued as he reached his half-century in the 12th over of the innings.

The Delhi Capitals, who finished first in the league with ten wins for a total of 20 points, have failed to win a match while defending less than 150.

Since Ricky Ponting came over as coach, the Delhi Capitals have progressed from strength to strength, finishing second runners-up in the 2019 edition before reaching the final last year. Their goal this year was to go one better, and they started the second leg with a bang, but they lost steam in the tournament's latter stages.

Have a look at the KKR's official post on Twitter:

Fans are on cloud 9 as KKR enters the finals. Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:15 AM IST