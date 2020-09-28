IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Best memes and jokes

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

RCB has so far played two matches in this season of IPL, registering a win and a loss. Virat Kohli-led side suffered a massive 97-run defeat in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

With no spectators in the stadium, fans are watching the match on OTT platforms or on their TV. Fans also take to social media to share their hot takes on the match, with Twitter becoming the favourite of meme-makers.

The micro-blogging site is flooded with jokes and memes as the Dream11 IPL match between KKR and MI gets underway.

Here are some tweets: