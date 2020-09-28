IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Best memes and jokes

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.
RCB has so far played two matches in this season of IPL, registering a win and a loss. Virat Kohli-led side suffered a massive 97-run defeat in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
With no spectators in the stadium, fans are watching the match on OTT platforms or on their TV. Fans also take to social media to share their hot takes on the match, with Twitter becoming the favourite of meme-makers.
The micro-blogging site is flooded with jokes and memes as the Dream11 IPL match between KKR and MI gets underway.
Earlier, RCB made three changes in their match against Mumbai. Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are in, replacing Phillipe and Dale Steyn. Gurkeerat replaced Umesh Yadav.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, made one change, bringing Ishan Kishan in place of Saurabh Tiwary, who is not fit.
Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.
(With ANI inputs)
