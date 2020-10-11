IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Twitter thrilled as Anushka Sharma turns up to cheer for Kohli

Fans of RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma drooled over the romance between the couple as the actor cheered for husband from the balcony in the team's win against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Kohli led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls, as RCB put a competituve 169 for 4 agsinst CSK which finished on 132 for 8 in 20 overs.
Anushka, who was at the centre of a controversy last month after a commentator's comments on her for Kohli's performance, was also present in the audience during the match. As she passed on a flying kiss towards Virat, the moment was captutred on Live TV. King Kohli reacted in kind, responding with beating heart expression for his pregnant wife.
Twitter users, who found it romantic and cute, went drooling over the images. Here are some tweets:
Kohli has been scoring well in the IPL this season after shaky start. Kohli's unbeaten 90 on Saturday came after his 43 and 72 not out in his previous two matches. He had managed 14, 1 and 3 in the matches before that.
Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said that a pull stroke that he played of Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over that the two sides had played on September 28 helped him free himself and find form.
"Before that, I was trying to do too much, taking focus away from what I need to do which is watch the ball and just bat. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened and you don't play as a player. Your skills are required for your team's success," he said.
"That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Then I started enjoying training. The next few sessions were very good from a batting point of view. I was hitting the ball well in the last game as well and wanted to do exactly that today. Training all these days also helped."
