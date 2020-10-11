IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Twitter thrilled as Anushka Sharma turns up to cheer for Kohli

Fans of RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma drooled over the romance between the couple as the actor cheered for husband from the balcony in the team's win against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Kohli led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 90 off 52 balls, as RCB put a competituve 169 for 4 agsinst CSK which finished on 132 for 8 in 20 overs.

Anushka, who was at the centre of a controversy last month after a commentator's comments on her for Kohli's performance, was also present in the audience during the match. As she passed on a flying kiss towards Virat, the moment was captutred on Live TV. King Kohli reacted in kind, responding with beating heart expression for his pregnant wife.

Twitter users, who found it romantic and cute, went drooling over the images. Here are some tweets: