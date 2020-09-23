IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - Best memes and jokes

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Kolkata has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai.

With no spectators in the stadium, fans are watching the match on OTT platforms or on their TV. Fans also take to social media to share their hot takes on the match, with Twitter becoming the favourite of meme-makers.

The micro-blogging site is flooded with jokes and memes as the Dream11 IPL match between KKR and MI gets underway.

Here are some tweets: