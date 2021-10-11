InternationalGirlChildDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to honour female children

Today marks the day the world honours young female children around the globe. On October 11, 2012, the first International Day of the Girl Child was observed. Since then, October 11 has been marked as International Day of the Girl Child. The day encourages gender equality by symbolising equal opportunities for girls. It also focuses on the challenges that females experience around the world as a result of their gender.

The goal of International Day of the Girl Child is to empower girls and contribute to their development. The theme for the 9th International Day of the Girl Child will be "Digital generation. Our generation."

"The global internet user gender gap is rising, from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019, and is widest among the world's least developed countries at 43%," according to UN data.

Education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection against discrimination, violence against women, and forced child marriage are among the key issues that girls face. These problems are a reflection of the social inequity they experience.

As the world celebrates the 'girl child' today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to honour and encourage female children.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:18 PM IST