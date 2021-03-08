International Women's Day: Google Doodle pays homage to 'historical firsts' by women across the world

March 8 is celebrated every year as International Women's Day. While the occasion had been celebrated on different dates for quite some time before settling on this date, the underlying concept has remained the same. As the UN website puts it, this is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

And so, as March 8, 2021 dawned, thousands took to social media platforms to greet the women in their lives. From brands and sports teams to celebrities and ordinary netizens - the sheer volume of posts turned "#InternationalWomen'sDay" into a top trending hashtag on Twitter.

But the homage to Women's Day was not limited to Twitter alone. Google marked the occasion with one of their famed doodles, sketching out the countless "historic firsts" achieved by women across fields.

"Happy International Women's Day! Today's video Google Doodle highlights a handful of historical firsts accomplished by women around the world. Scientists, gold medalists, and more — Here's to those who opened doors and created a lasting legacy," the Google Doodles handle wrote.

"Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more—today’s Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken. In honor of the trailblazers of the past, present, and future—Happy International Women’s Day!" read an excerpt from the explanation posted to the official website.