International Tea Day 2020: This viral video explains sexual consent is simple as tea

Every year, May 21 is observed as International Tea Day. For a beverage that can easily pass as a drug or a mood lifter, it is only justified that it gets an entire day to understand its significance and celebration. Be it the hot brewed morning cuppa that our moms make with a dash of ginger, or the ‘tapri special’ to marry your cigarette, this beverage has a different glory of its own.

Tea has several benefits and multiple uses. Not to mention it comes with a plethora of options to suit worldwide preferences. However, the beverage was used in 2015 to explain consent while having a sex.

With the rise in sexual predators, rapes and molestation cases around the world, this video served as a medium to educate even the most elite dummies. It is arguably one of the best videos on the internet if you ever have to explain what consent means and how it can be applied – as simple as making a cup of tea.

The video was shared by Thames Valley Police who described it as, "If you’re still struggling with consent just imagine instead of initiating sex you’re making them a cup of tea." The reel has over 4 million views on YouTube.