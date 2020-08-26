International Dog Day 2020: Celebs share pictures with their 'pawsome' companions

Brace yourselves, for this might be some of the cutest photos you see today. Wednesday, 26 August is being celebrated as "International Dog Day", and social media certainly seems to be on board with the idea.

Started more than a decade ago as National Dog Day in the US, it was an effort to create awareness about the fact that many animals are , at some place or the other, constantly in need of rescue. It was also a way to honour dogs with families as well as service dogs.