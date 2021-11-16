International Day for Tolerance 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to shed light on the importance of embracing diversity

Today, the 16th of November marks the International Day for Tolerance. The purpose of the day is to promote tolerance among cultures and people.

The United Nations General Assembly set up this day to instil in educational institutions and the general public the belief that tolerance is an important aspect of society.

Since November 16 is the anniversary of UNESCO's Declaration of Principles on Tolerance, it was chosen as the day. The United Nations designated 1995 as the International Year of Tolerance, and ever since, this special day has been observed.

The theme for this year's International Day for Tolerance is based upon the basic idea that 'Tolerance is respect, acceptance, and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human'.

In an attempt to spread awareness on the importance of embracing diversity, netizens have taken to Twitter to celebrate the special day.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:28 AM IST