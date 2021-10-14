e-Paper Get App

18,987 fresh Covid cases in India in 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:54 PM IST

'Intent is to oppress our religion': Hindus allege discrimination as Delhi prohibits Durga Puja idol immersion in water bodies

FPJ Web Desk
Polluted Yamuna river water under the ITO Bridge in New Delhi | ANI File Photo

To prevent water pollution, immersion of Durga Puja idols in the national capital's water bodies, including river Yamuna, has been prohibited by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

"Consequent pollution of such water bodies has been a matter of concern. In addition to silting, toxic chemicals used in making idols tend to leach out and pose serious problems of water pollution. Studies carried out to assess deterioration in water quality due to idol immersion revealed the deterioration of water quality in respect to conductivity, biochemical oxygen demand and heavy metal concentration," an order issued by the DPCC said.

"Instead, the idol immersion ritual may be performed within the home premises in a bucket and container."

The DPCC has also ruled that idols be made only from natural materials "as described in holy scripts".

"Use of baked clay, Plaster of Paris (POP), in idol making are prohibited. Only non-toxic and water-soluble dyes have been advised to colour the idols."

Worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper), be removed before the immersion of idols and has been suggested to be collected for disposal in an environmentally safe manner or handed over to the door to door waste collection vehicle.

Bhaba Tosh Pal, who has been a member of the Durga Puja Committee of Mayur Vihar region for the past 15 years, sais that they will immerse the idols in a tanker with the help of a crane.

"It's more like dipping the idol and then taking it out," he said.

Idol immersion will take place on Saturday.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
