Instead of the $1,500 Apple iPhone, a woman receives apple-flavoured yoghurt in an online order

Last month, Indian Twitter was buzzing about an alleged iPhone scam by Squeaks Media. Now, a piece of shocking news has come from China where a woman ordered an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max but received an apple-flavoured yoghurt.

As per a post on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo', a Chinese woman named Liu had ordered the latest Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max online worth $1,500. However, instead of the iPhone, she received an apple-flavoured yoghurt drink in her mail.

One might assume that she got scammed by a fake online website, but that's not the case. Liu had ordered the phone from Apple iPhone's official website. She mentioned in her post on Weibo that she didn't opt for direct delivery and instead she got it delivered at the parcel locker at her residence.

Now, Liu says that she did not receive the phone. She even has pictures of the yoghurt drink she received. On the other hand, Apple and the Express Mail Service have declared that they delivered the phone.

Currently, Liu has filed a complaint with the local police. The investigation is under process.