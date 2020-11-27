Instagram's 'hottest doctor' Mikhail Varshavski receives flak for partying without a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, popularly known as Dr. Mike and Instagram's 'hottest doctor', is receiving flak for flouting social distancing norms and partying without a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mike recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in Miami and pictures of his boat party went viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, he was seen on a boat with several bikini clad women, partying maskless.

The doctor, who had demanded a mandatory mask law, was called a hypocrite and several netizens dragged him for breaking the norms.

"Hypocrisy at its finest. Apparently the famous “Dr Mike” doesn’t care about ‘grandma’ when it comes to birthdays and bikinis," wrote a user.

Another tweeted, "And just when i thought there was one logical person on the internet. thanks Dr Mike! you’re a hero to the idiots who are going to use the “a doctor went on holiday to party so i can too” excuse."

"According to his own logic he choose bikini body over grandma's life. He shames people and makes propaganda videos that get promoted by YouTube talking about the dangers of NOT social distancing and now here he is," read a tweet.

For the unversed, Mikhail has been in the vanguard of urging people to wear a mask to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mike, who was titled as the 'Sexiest Doctor Alive' by People magazine in 2015, told Maria Bartiroma on Fox Business in July, "Wearing a mask decreases the spread of this virus and that is of utmost importance for people’s health and the health of our economy.

So please, if you’re going outside in public and are going to be around other people, wear a mask. It doesn’t matter if it’s silk, cotton or surgical grade. The purpose of the mask is to limit the respiratory droplets that you put out into the environment."

"By wearing a mask, you are essentially limiting the spread to the community. So, if you see someone wearing a mask, you should really be thanking them," he'd added.