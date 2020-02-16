Instagram user's hilarious recreations of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani's look will leave you in splits

Following the footsteps of Australian comedian Celeste Barber, a 24-year-old lawyer from Tripura, Neel Ranaut, has started a series on his Instagram, where he posts his own recreations of ensembles worn by Bollywood celebrities.

The YouTuber and TikTok star who hails from Tripura is leaving netizens in splits with his hilarious recreation of celebrity outfits. From Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 dress with a plunging neckline to Kangana Ranaut's iconic Cannes 2019 look, Neel has recreated the looks by using stuff available at home.

Neel Ranaut has 3,332 followers on the photo-sharing app and 'Malang' actress Disha Patani recently gave the budding internet sensation a shout-out through her Instagram stories. Reposting Neel's version of flaunting sexy midriff in a Calvin Klein t-shirt, Disha wrote, "That's awesome Neel."